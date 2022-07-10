HM the King, Commander of the Faithful, Performs Eid Al Adha Prayer and Sacrifice Ritual

Salé - HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and HRH Prince Moulay Rachid, performed, on Sunday, Di Al Hijja 10, 1443 Hegira, corresponding to July 10, 2022, in Salé, the Eid Al Adha prayer.

Given the preventive measures in force to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sovereign performed the prayer of Eid Al Adha in a private setting and with very reduced attendance.

After the prayer, HM the King performed the sacrifice ritual, according to the tradition of prophet Sidna Mohammed (PBUH).

The Imam sacrificed the second sheep.

(MAP - 10 July 2022)