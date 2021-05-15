HM the King, Commander of the Faithful, Performs Eid Al-Fitr Prayer

HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and HRH Prince Moulay Rachid, performed, on Thursday, Shawwal 1, 1442 Hegira, corresponding to May 13, 2021, the Eid Al-Fitr prayer.

The Sovereign performed the prayer without a preach, alike His faithful people and within the framework of respect for precautionary measures taken by the Kingdom to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

MAP 13 mai 2021