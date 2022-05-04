HM the King, Commander of the Faithful, Performs Eid Al-Fitr Prayer

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and HRH Prince Moulay Rachid, performed this Monday morning, 1st Shual 1443 of the Hegira, corresponding to May 02, 2022, the Eid Al-Fitr prayer.

In view of the continued application of the preventive measures in force, His Majesty the King has performed this prayer in a private setting and with a very small audience.

MAP 2022