HM the King, Commander of the Faithful, Sends Greeting Cards to Heads of State of Islamic Countries on Eid Al Fitr

On the occasion of the advent of Eid Al Fitr, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, has sent greetings and congratulations cards to His brothers Their Majesties and Highnesses, Heads of State of Islamic countries.

The Sovereign expresses in these cards His best wishes for good health and prosperity, praying God to renew such a happy occasion for them in blessings and grace.

MAP 02 mai 2022