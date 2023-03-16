HM the King Condoles Gabonese President Following Sinking of Ferry off Libreville

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of condolences and compassion to the President of the Republic of Gabon, Mr. Ali Bongo Ondimba, following the sinking of the Esther Miracle ferry off the capital Libreville.

"I was saddened to learn of the sinking of the ferry Esther Miracle off the coast of Libreville. In this painful circumstance, I send you my sincere condolences," the Sovereign wrote in the message.

His Majesty the King asks President Ali Bongo Ondimba "to convey My deepest sympathy to the bereaved families and to all the people of Gabon."

MAP: 15 March 2023