HM the King Congratulates 3000m Steeplechase World Champion Soufiane El Bakkali

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to athlete Soufiane El Bakkali, who won on Tuesday the 3000m steeplechase gold medal at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, taking place in Eugene, United States of America.



The Sovereign expressed, in this message, His warm congratulations to the athlete who managed to achieve this well-deserved victory and this new feat, thanks to his competitive spirit and his unwavering patriotism, and who raised once more the colors of his country and enriched Morocco's sporting record with international titles.



HM the King wished El Bakkali further success in his sporting career, assuring him of His high solicitude and benevolence.

MAP 19 July 2022