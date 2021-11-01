HM the King Congratulates Abdelilah Benkirane on His Election as PJD Secretary General

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to Abdelilah Benkirane on the occasion of his election as Secretary General of the Justice and Development Party (PJD).



In this message, the Sovereign expresses His congratulations to Benkirane for the confidence placed in him by the Extraordinary National Congress of the party and which illustrates the esteem in which he is held by the militants of this political formation, taking into account his distinguished partisan career and his human qualities and recognized political competences, as well as his usual spirit of responsibility and his attachment to the sacredness of the Nation.



HM the King implores God to grant success to Benkirane in his leadership responsibility, in order to consolidate the party's position on the national party scene, to continue its constructive contribution, alongside the serious national parties, to the new stage inaugurated by the Kingdom, with all that it entails in terms of development and decisive external challenges, while ensuring that the supreme interests of the Homeland are always placed above all other considerations.



The Sovereign has instructed Abdelilah Benkirane to convey His marks of esteem to his predecessor Saad Dine El Otmani and to all members of the PJD.

MAP 31 October 2021



