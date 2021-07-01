HM the King Congratulates Administrator of Government of Canada on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the Administrator of the Government of Canada, Richard Wagner, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign addresses his sincere congratulations and best wishes of happiness to Wagner and prosperity to the Canadian people.

HM the King also takes this opportunity to praise the promising dynamics that the two countries "have been able to confer on their bilateral cooperation", assuring Wagner of the constant willingness of Morocco to consolidate the spirit of consultation and dialogue with Canada in order to raise this partnership to a higher level.

MAP 01 July 2021