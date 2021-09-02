HM the King congratulates Alar Karis on His Election as President of Estonia

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to Alar Karis following his election as president of the Republic of Estonia.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses to the new Estonian president His warm congratulations and His sincere wishes of full success in high office, in the service of the interests of the friendly Estonian people.

On this occasion, HM the King reaffirms His determination to work together with the Estonian president to enrich the good relations existing between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Estonia, in order to meet the aspirations of the two friendly peoples to further rapprochement and fruitful cooperation in various fields.

MAP 02 September 2021