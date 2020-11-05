HM the King Congratulates Algerian President on Anniversary of Nov. 1 Revolution

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on the occasion of the 66th anniversary of the November 1st Revolution.



In this message, HM the King expressed, on his behalf and that of the Moroccan people, His hearty congratulations and sincere wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Algerian people.



On this occasion, the sovereign reiterated His high esteem for the bonds of sincere brotherhood uniting the Moroccan and Algerian peoples, recalling with pride the epic of spontaneous solidarity which marked the period of their heroic struggle for freedom and independence.

MAP 01 November 2020