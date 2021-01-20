HM the King Congratulates Archange Touadéra on Re-election as President of Central African Republic

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to His Excellency Faustin-Archange Touadéra following his re-election as President of the Central African Republic.

"By renewing their confidence in you, the people of the Central African Republic have expressed their firm determination to continue, under Your Excellency's leadership, the process of consolidating peace and stability, as well all the actions aimed at reconciliation and development of the Central African Republic, said HM the King in this message.

Welcoming the common wish of both countries to strengthen their age-old ties of fraternity and solidarity, making them a model of cooperation at the service of the unity and prosperity of the African continent, HM the King assured the re-elected President of His constant readiness to pursue, with His Excellency, "the work of developing the privileged relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Central African Republic."

MAP 19 January 2021