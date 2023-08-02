HM the King Congratulates Benin President on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to president of the Republic of Benin, Patrice Talon, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, HM the King expresses His sincere congratulations to Talon and His wishes for progress and prosperity to the people of Benin.

"I would like, on this occasion, to assure you of My firm determination to continue working, with Your Excellency, to consolidate the excellent relations of friendship and solidarity between Morocco and Benin, in order to raise them to the level of an even more solid and flourishing inter-African cooperation, for the good of our two peoples and our Continent", underlines the Sovereign in this message.

MAP: 01 August 2023