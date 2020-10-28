HM the King Congratulates Bouchra Hajij on Election as President of African Volleyball Confederation

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to Bouchra Hajij, following her election as President of the African Volleyball Confederation.



In this message, the Sovereign expressed to Bouchra Hajij His hearty congratulations over this position which honors Moroccan women.



"Your well-deserved election to this African sports position reflects the confidence you enjoy among all members of the Confederation and testifies to the professional competence and tireless efforts you have shown to promote this sport and develop its practice at national and continental levels", wrote the royal message.



On this occasion, HM the King wished Hajij every success in her new job.

MAP 27 October 2020