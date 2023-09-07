HM the King Congratulates Brazil’s President on Independence Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses, on His own behalf and on behalf of the Moroccan people, His warmest congratulations and wishes for good health and happiness to Lula da Silva, as well as further progress and prosperity to the Brazilian people.

HM the King took the opportunity to commend the special friendship between the two countries, which is rooted in historical ties and a multi-dimensional strategic partnership.

"Given my strong, unflagging ambition to strengthen our relations as much as possible, I keenly look forward to working with you to continue building closer ties and greater integration between our countries in all sectors of common interest, for the benefit of our peoples," writes the Sovereign.

MAP: 07 September 2023