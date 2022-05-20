HM the King Congratulates Cameroon's President on National Day

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Cameroon, Paul Biya, on the occasion of his country's National Day.



In this message, the Sovereign expresses His wishes of progress and prosperity to the Cameroonian people, stressing that Morocco and Cameroon maintain exemplary relations which perfectly reflect the strength of the bonds of brotherhood and solidarity uniting the two peoples.



"I am convinced that, under the impetus of our joint actions, the partnership between our two countries will continue to grow stronger and denser, within the framework of solid and flourishing inter-African cooperation," concludes the message.