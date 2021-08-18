HM the King Congratulates Congo President on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou N'guesso, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His sincere congratulations to Sassou N'Guesso and His wishes of progress and prosperity to the Congolese people.

On this occasion, HM the King praises the excellent relations of brotherhood and cooperation that unite the two countries and renewed, in this regard, His firm determination to pursue joint action with Sassou N'Guesso, with a view to strengthening them for the greater good of the two peoples and the development of the African continent.

MAP 16 August 2021