HM the King Congratulates Costa Rican President on Independence Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves Robles, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.



In this message, the Sovereign expresses, in His personal name and on behalf of the Moroccan people, His warm congratulations to Chaves Robles and His wishes for more progress and prosperity to the Costa Rican people.



On this occasion, HM the King commends the distinguished friendship ties between the two countries, expressing His determination to continue to work together with the Costa Rican President to promote bilateral relations and raise joint cooperation to the level of the aspirations of the two heads of State and the ambitions of the two friendly peoples.



MAP 15 September 2022

