HM the King Congratulates Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques on Winning Bid to Host Expo 2030 in Riyadh

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the Custodian of the Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Sovereign of Saudi Arabia, following Riyadh's nomination to host the 2030 World Expo.

n this message, the Sovereign expresses to the Custodian of the Holy Mosques and to the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His warmest congratulations on the well-deserved choice of Riyadh as host city for "World Expo 2030", an award which once again confirms the pioneering role played by this country on both regional and international levels.

In this regard, His Majesty the King praises the high level of trust placed in this sister country by the international community, in recognition and consideration of the privileged position it occupies at regional and international levels, as well as Saudi Arabia's major achievements and accomplishments under the wise leadership of King Salman, enabling the Kingdom to meritoriously win the challenge of hosting the greatest international events, contributing to the consolidation of bridges of rapprochement between peoples and cultures, and the enshrinement of the values of solidarity, cooperation and coexistence.

The Sovereign takes this opportunity to reiterate to King Salman the Kingdom of Morocco's support and full readiness to contribute to the success of this world trade and economic forum, which will undoubtedly provide an ideal occasion to showcase the rich, authentic and diverse cultural heritage of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in general, and of the capital Riyadh in particular.

MAP: 01 December 2023