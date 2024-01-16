HM the King Congratulates Danish King Frederik X on Accession to Throne

HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to HM King Frederik X on the occasion of his accession to the throne of Denmark.

In this message, HM King Mohammed VI expresses to the Danish Sovereign and Her Majesty Queen Mary His warm congratulations and best wishes for full success in serving their people, wishing the friendly Kingdom of Denmark further progress and prosperity under the leadership of HM King Frederik X.

"I also want Your Majesty to know how much I value the relations based on close friendship and mutual esteem between us personally and our royal families, as well as the outstanding cooperation between our countries," the Sovereign points out. "I, therefore, keenly look forward to working with Your Majesty to strengthen our ties in all sectors."

"I reiterate my heartfelt congratulations to Your Majesty and to Her Majesty Queen Mary, and send you and your beloved ones my best wishes for good health and happiness," HM the King adds.

MAP:15 January 2024