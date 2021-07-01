HM the King Congratulates Democratic Republic of Congo Pres. on Independence Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, H.E Felix Tshisekedi, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

In his message, the Sovereign expresses his warmest congratulations to President Tshisekedi, wishing the Congolese people continued progress and prosperity.

"The Kingdom of Morocco and the Democratic Republic of Congo are united by exceptional ties of brotherhood and solidarity which, thanks to our shared will, are constantly being strengthened for the greater good of our two peoples," says the Sovereign in his message.

HM the King also takes this opportunity to reiterate his firm determination to pursue the joint action of consolidating the excellent bilateral cooperation, and making of it a model for the development of the continent.

The Sovereign also pays tribute to the commitment of H.E Felix Tshisekedi, as Chairman of the African Union, to resolving disputes in Africa, and his tireless efforts to promote the values of peace and dialogue.

MAP 30 June 2021