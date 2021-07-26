HM the King Congratulates Egyptian President on Commemoration of 23 July Revolution

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi, on the occasion of the commemoration by his country of the 23 July Revolution.



In this message, the Sovereign expresses, in His personal name and on behalf of the Moroccan people, His heartfelt congratulations to Al-Sissi, as well as His sincere wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Egyptian people.



On this occasion, HM the King voices His pride in the centuries-old fraternal relations between the two peoples, reiterating His determination to continue to work together with the Egyptian head of State to strengthen these ties and enhance the fruitful cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

MAP 23 July 2021