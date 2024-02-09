HM the King Congratulates El Salvador President on His-Reelection

HM King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez, on his re-election as president of the Republic of El Salvador.

In this message, HM the King expresses to El Salvador’s President His warm congratulations and His most sincere wishes of success in leading his friendly country towards further progress and prosperity.

On this occasion, the Sovereign expresses His satisfaction with the strong relations uniting the two countries, based on friendship and mutual esteem, welcoming the continued momentum of bilateral cooperation in various areas of common interest.

In this regard, HM the King reiterates His determination to continue to work together with Bukele Ortez to further promote relations between Morocco and El Salvador to meet the aspirations of the two friendly peoples.

MAP: 08 February 2024