HM the King Congratulates Emir of Kuwait on First Anniversary of his Accession to Power

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to the Emir of the State of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the occasion of the first anniversary of his accession to power.



In this message, the Sovereign expresses, in His personal name and on behalf of the Moroccan people, His warmest congratulations and His best wishes to the Emir of Kuwait, reiterating His great pride in the fraternal ties binding the two peoples.



On this occasion, HM the King underlines His strong determination to work together with the Emir of Kuwait to further deepen the distinguished relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the brotherly State of Kuwait, wishing the people of Kuwait continued progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

MAP 30 September 2021