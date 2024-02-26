HM the King Congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National Day

Rabat - His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory message to the Emir of the State of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses, on His behalf and on that of the Moroccan people, His warmest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His sincere wishes for further progress and prosperity to the brotherly Kuwaiti people.

His Majesty the King takes this opportunity to commend the distinguished ties uniting the two countries, based on constant fraternity, mutual esteem and close cooperation, affirming His determination to work together with the Emir of Kuwait to strengthen bilateral relations and broaden their horizons servicing the common aspirations and interests of the two peoples.

The Sovereign reiterated His sincere congratulations to His Highness, imploring the Almighty to renew such an occasion for the Emir of the State of Kuwait in greater health and happiness, and for the brotherly Kuwaiti people in progress and prosperity.

MAP: 26 February 2024