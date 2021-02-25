HM the King Congratulates Emir Of Kuweit on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses to the Emir of Kuwait, in his personal name and on behalf of the Moroccan people, his heartfelt congratulations and sincere wishes of good health, tranquility, and happiness, and to the Kuwaiti people further progress and prosperity under the enlightened leadership of HH Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

On this occasion, HM the King voiced his satisfaction with the distinguished fraternal ties between the two countries and expressed his firm determination to work together with the Emir of the State of Kuwait to strengthen and develop these relations for the benefit of the two brotherly peoples.

MAP 25 February 2021