HM the King Congratulates Emir of Qatar on Anniversary of his Accession to Power

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory message to the Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, on the occasion of the anniversary of his accession to power.



HM the King expresses, in this message, his warmest congratulations to the Emir of Qatar, wishing further progress and prosperity to the brotherly Qatari people under the enlightened leadership of His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.



The Sovereign voices his great pride in the bonds of sincere brotherhood and mutual esteem uniting HM the King and the Emir of the State of Qatar, and the two brotherly peoples.



HM the King also welcomes the sustained development of the distinguished Moroccan-Qatari relations that the two Heads of State are working to strengthen while stepping up their joint efforts to promote exemplary and active cooperation in all areas, thus serving the interests of both countries.

MAP 26 June 2022