HM the King Congratulates Emperor Naruhito of Japan on His Birthday

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to His Imperial Majesty Emperor Naruhito of Japan on the occasion of his birthday.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations and best wishes of good health and happiness to the Emperor of Japan and all members of the esteemed Imperial family, wishing further progress and prosperity to the friendly Japanese people.

On this occasion, HM the King reiterated His satisfaction with the longstanding friendship between the two families and peoples, as well as the model, fruitful cooperation between the two friendly nations.

MAP: 23 February 2023