HM the King Congratulates Estonian President on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Estonia, Kersti Kaljulaid, on the occasion of her country's National Day.

In this message, HM the King expresses his heartfelt congratulations to President Kaljulaid and sincere wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Estonian people.

On this occasion, the Sovereign voiced his satisfaction with the strong ties of friendship between the two countries, and expressed his determination to work together with the Estonian Head of State to further consolidate and promote bilateral relations for fruitful cooperation in various fields benefiting the two friendly peoples.

MAP 24 February 2021