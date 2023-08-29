HM the King Congratulates Fatima Ezzahra Gardadi on Winning Bronze Medal in Women's Marathon at World Athletics Championships

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to athlete Fatima Ezzahra Gardadi, who won the bronze medal in the women's marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

In this message, His Majesty the King expresses His warmest congratulations to the athlete on winning the bronze medal in the Women's Marathon at the World Athletics Championships (Budapest 2023), hailing this well-deserved achievement which honors Moroccan sport and underlines its distinguished presence in various international competitions.

The Sovereign wishes the athlete every success in her sporting career, and assures her of His benevolence.

MAP: 29 August 2023