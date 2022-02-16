HM the King Congratulates Frank-Walter Steinmeier on His Re-election as President of Federal Republic of Germany

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of his re-election as President of the Federal Republic of Germany.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses to Steinmeier His warm congratulations and His best wishes for continued success in his high office.

HM the King voices the will of the Kingdom to give fresh momentum to the relations rooted in friendship and cooperation with the Federal Republic of Germany, in a spirit of mutual esteem and full respect for the two countries' immutable values and specific features.

"I am sure this would serve our peoples’ common interests and contribute to security, stability and prosperity in the Euro-Mediterranean region," says HM the king.

MAP 15 February 2022