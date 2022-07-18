HM the King Congratulates French President on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, on the occasion of his country's National Day.



The Sovereign extends, in this message, his warm congratulations and wishes of prosperity to the French people.



"Morocco and France enjoy a long-standing and solid friendship. I am convinced that our excellent cooperation will remain a factor of progress for our two peoples and the Euro-Mediterranean area," writes HM the King.

MAP 14 July 2022