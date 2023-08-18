HM the King Congratulates Gabonese President on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba, on the occasion of the national holiday of his country.

In the message, HM the King expresses his best wishes for the health and happiness of President Bongo Ondimba, as well as for the prosperity and well-being of the Gabonese people.

"I should like to express My attachment to the strong bonds of brotherhood and mutual esteem that exist between our two peoples. I would also like to assure you of the high esteem in which I hold the development of the strategic partnership between our two countries, which is exemplary," writes the Sovereign.

HM the King reaffirms His firm and constant determination to work with the President of Gabon to consolidate the excellent Moroccan-Gabonese cooperation for the benefit of both peoples and the continent.

MAP: 17 August 2023