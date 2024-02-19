HM the King Congratulates Gambian President on Independence Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to president of the Republic of Gambia, Adama Barrow, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expressed His warmest congratulations to Barrow and His sincere wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Gambian people.

HM the King took the opportunity to reaffirm His determination to continue working with the Gambian president to strengthen the relations of friendship and cooperation between Morocco and the Gambia, in the interests of the two brotherly peoples.

MAP: 18 February 2024