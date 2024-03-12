HM the King Congratulates Ghanaian Pres. on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations to the Ghanaian Head of State and His sincere wishes to the Ghanaian people for further progress and prosperity.

His Majesty the King took the opportunity to commend the fruitful bilateral cooperation that characterizes relations between the two brotherly countries, reaffirming His determination to work with the Ghanaian president to strengthen these ties in all sectors, for the benefit of both peoples and the African continent.

MAP: 06 March 2024