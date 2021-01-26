HM the King Congratulates Governor-General of Australia on National Day

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the Governor-General of Australia David Hurley, on the occasion of his country's national day.

"As Australia celebrates its national day, it gives me great pleasure to send you my warmest congratulations and my best wishes for good health and happiness. I also wish the Australian people further progress and prosperity", wrote the royal message.

"I am deeply satisfied with the relations based on close friendship and cooperation between our countries and look forward to continuing to work with Your Excellency to strengthen and expand our ties in order to fulfill our people's aspirations," the same source added.

MAP 26 January 2021