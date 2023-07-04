HM the King Congratulates Governor General of Canada on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the Governor General of Canada, Her Excellency Mary May Simon, on the occasion of the celebration of her country's national day.

In the message, the Sovereign extends His congratulations to May Simon and wishes the Canadian people prosperity.

His Majesty the King reiterates His continued commitment "to strengthening the excellent relations of friendship and cooperation that unite the Kingdom of Morocco and Canada".

The Sovereign says he is convinced that concerted action "will rise to the challenges of developing the multidimensional Moroccan-Canadian partnership, and that it will respond ever more ambitiously to the aspirations of our two peoples".

(MAP 01.07.2023)