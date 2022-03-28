HM the King congratulates Greek President on National Day

HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Hellenic Republic, Ekaterini Sakellaropoulo, on the occasion of her country's National Day.



In this message, the Sovereign expresses, in his personal name and on behalf of the Moroccan people, His warm congratulations and sincere wishes of more progress and prosperity to the Greek people.



HM the King takes this opportunity to express His esteem for the relations of friendship and cooperation uniting the two countries, reiterating His determination to continue to work together with Sakellaropoulou to strengthen and expand these ties in the service of the interests of both peoples.

MAP 25 March 2022