HM the King Congratulates Guinea-Bissau’s President on National Day

HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, on the occasion of the national day of his country.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His sincere congratulations to Sissoco Embalo and His wishes for progress and prosperity for the people of Guinea-Bissau.

On this occasion, HM the King hails the excellent ties of friendship and fraternity uniting the two countries, voicing His constant determination to work with Sissoco Embalo for a fruitful cooperation that serves the interests of the two peoples and the whole continent.

MAP: 24 September 2023