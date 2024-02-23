HM the King Congratulates Guyanese President on National Day

HM King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on the occasion of the national day of his country.

In this message, HM the King extends warm congratulations to the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, wishing further progress and prosperity to the Guyanese people.

"I should like to take this opportunity to say how much I value the relations based on friendship and cooperation between our countries," the Sovereign points out.

"I therefore look forward to continuing to work with you to strengthen our ties and serve our peoples' shared interests," HM the King further notes.

MAP: 23 February 2024