HM the King Congratulates Hakainde Hichilema on His Election as President of Zambia

HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to Hakainde Hichilema on the occasion of his election as president of the Republic of Zambia.

In this message, the Sovereign expressed to the new President of Zambia His heartfelt congratulations and sincere wishes for full success in fulfilling his mission.

HM the King praised the confidence placed in the person of Hakainde Hichilema to achieve the aspirations of the Zambian people for further progress and prosperity.

On this occasion, HM the King reaffirmed his firm determination to work together with Hakainde Hichilema to consolidate the relations of fraternity and fruitful cooperation uniting the two countries and to promote them in order to encompass the various areas in the service of the interests of both brotherly peoples and for the good of the African continent.

MAP 23 August 2021