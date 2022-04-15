HM the King Congratulates Hashemite Sovereign on Successful Surgery

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to King Abdullah II of Jordan following the successful surgery he underwent.



In this message, the Sovereign says that he learned with deep satisfaction the news of the successful surgery that King Abdullah II of Jordan had undergone in Germany.



In these blessed days of Ramadan, the Sovereign wishes a speedy recovery to the King of Jordan, praying the Almighty to grant him good health and long life, and wishing further progress and prosperity to the brotherly Jordanian people.

MAP 13 avril 2022