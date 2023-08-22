HM the King Congratulates Hungarian President on National Day

HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Hungary, Katalin Novak, on the occasion of her country's National Day.

In this message, HM the King expresses His warmest congratulations to the Hungarian President and His sincere wishes for further progress and prosperity to the people of Hungary.

On this occasion, the Sovereign reaffirmed the Kingdom's determination to consolidate the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, and to work together to develop them, in the interests of both peoples.

MAP: 20 August 2023