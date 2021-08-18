HM the King Congratulates India President on Independence Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of India, Ram Nath Kovind, on the occasion of the Independence Day of his country.

In this message, HM the King expresses, in his personal name and on behalf of the Moroccan people, His warmest congratulations and best wishes for continued progress and prosperity to the friendly Indian people.

The Sovereign seizes this opportunity to praise the long-standing ties of friendship uniting the two countries, expressing his conviction that bilateral relations will continue to grow in various fields, with a view to raising them to a strong strategic partnership that fulfils the aspirations of the two Heads of State and the ambitions of the two friendly peoples.

MAP 16 August 2021