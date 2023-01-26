HM the King Congratulates Indian President on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of India, Droupadi Murmu, on the occasion of her country's national day.

In this message, HM the King expresses, on behalf of Himself and the Moroccan people, His warmest congratulations and best wishes of good health and happiness to President Murmu, wishing more progress and prosperity to the Indian people.

"I should like to say, once again, how much I value the longstanding friendship and fruitful cooperation between our countries. We are keen, in the Kingdom of Morocco, to press ahead with our joint action in order to further strengthen and expand our relations," the Sovereign points out.

MAP: 26 January 2023