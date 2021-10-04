HM the King Congratulates Iraqi President on National Day

HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Iraq, Barham Salih, on the occasion of his country's National Day.



In this message, the Sovereign expresses, in his personal name and on behalf of the Moroccan people, His warm congratulations to Salih and His sincere wishes for more progress and prosperity to the Iraqi people.



HM the King reaffirms, on this occasion, His determination to continue to work together with the Iraqi President, to strengthen the relations of fruitful cooperation and active solidarity between the two countries, in the interest of the two brotherly peoples.

MAP 03 October 2021