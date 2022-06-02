HM the King Congratulates Italian President on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Italian Republic, H.E. Sergio Mattarella, on the occasion of his country's national day.



In this message, the Sovereign expresses, in his personal name and on behalf of the Moroccan people, his warmest congratulations and best wishes for good health to President Mattarella, wishing the Italian people further progress and prosperity.

HM the King also voices his satisfaction with the solid ties of friendship and cooperation between the Kingdom of Morocco and Italy, reaffirming his determination to continue to work together with the Italian President to further strengthen them for the mutual benefit of the two peoples.

MAP 02 June 2022