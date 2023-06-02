HM the King Congratulates Italian President on National Day

HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Italian Republic, Mr. Sergio Mattarella, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses, on His behalf and on behalf of the Moroccan people, His warmest congratulations and best wishes for good health and happiness, wishing the Italian people further progress and prosperity.

"I should like to take this opportunity to say how much I value the relations rooted in friendship and close cooperation between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Italian Republic. I look forward to continuing to work with Your Excellency to strengthen our ties in all sectors, for the mutual benefit of our peoples," HM the King points out.

(MAP 02.06.2023)