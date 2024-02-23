HM the King Congratulates Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day

HM King Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory message to the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, HM Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, on the occasion of his country's National Day.



In this message, HM the King expresses heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for health and happiness to the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam and his esteemed royal family, as well as further progress and prosperity to the people of Brunei.



"I should like to take this opportunity to say how keen I am to continue working with Your Majesty to strengthen the brotherly relations and close friendship between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Sultanate of Brunei Darussalam, and to expand our cooperation and all sectors," the Sovereign points out.





MAP: 23 February 2024