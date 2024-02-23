HM the King Congratulates Japanese Emperor on Birthday

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to His Majesty Emperor Naruhito of Japan on the occasion of his birthday.

In this message, the Sovereign extends His warm congratulations and best wishes for health and happiness to the Emperor of Japan and members of his imperial family, as well as for further progress and prosperity to the Japanese people.

"I should like to take this opportunity to say how much I value the outstanding relations enjoyed by our countries. I therefore look forward to the pleasure of continuing to work with Your Imperial Majesty to strengthen our ties and fulfil our peoples' aspirations," HM the King points out.

MAP: 23 February 2024