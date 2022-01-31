HM the King Congratulates Jordanian Sovereign on His Birthday

HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to HM King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of Jordan on the occasion of his birthday.



In this message, HM the King expresses His warm congratulations to King Abdullah II, imploring God to renew such a happy occasion in good health, tranquility and long life for the Jordanian Sovereign and his illustrious Royal Family.



The Sovereign takes this opportunity to express to the brotherly Jordanian people His sincere wishes for further progress and prosperity, under the enlightened leadership of King Abdullah II.



HM the King reiterates His pride in the sincere and solid bonds of brotherhood uniting the two Sovereigns and the two Royal Families.

MAP 30 January 2022